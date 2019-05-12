Resources More Obituaries for Martin Ridener Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Martin Thomas Ridener

Martin Thomas Ridener passed away April 17, 2019 at his home in the company of friends in Toledo Ohio. Marty was born January 24, 1936 in Kenton, Kentucky to Gladys May Brady and Elmer Merritt Ridener. He grew up in Covington Kentucky and spent many summers in Williamsburg Kentucky with his Grandma.



In Martin's 17th year he hitchhiked from Ohio to the territory of Alaska, where his mother and step father worked for the Alaskan railroad. In 1955 he began studying journalism at University of Alaska Fairbanks.



Martin met a young school teacher named Donna Talent from Montana and married her on St Patrick's Day 1957. The couple had four children over the next 14 years and made their home in Anchorage,Alaska.



Martin was the sports editor of the Anchorage Daily News and eventually became a photojournalist for the Anchorage Times. Martin took many of the photos documenting the great-quake of 1964.



Active in education administration, Marty worked for the Anchorage borough school district and served on the Anchorage school board. He was instrumental in developing the ASD report card still being used.



Marty was one of the first ski patrol members at Alyeska ski resort and was featured in a book called "Ski Bum." As a writer himself he started The TV Guide, as well as another Alaskan magazine of good repute.



In 1971 Martin left the great state of Alaska and returned to the Midwest where he met and married Norma Rohloff of Perrysburg, Ohio in 1974. The couple were married for 45 years and made their home in Toledo, Ohio where Norma was a local college professor.



During the Ohio years Martin ran several Mobil gas stations, sold real estate and investments, and ran a trucking company.



Marty was a big idea man, sometime a million ideas a minute. His skiing during the prime of his life was a thing of beauty. His golfing was a lifelong passion. He was always ready with a funny story, a bawdy joke, and the location of the best pie or chili in town. In his later years he was an avid gardener, passionate about his gardens, his duck pond and his wife.



Marty was preceded in death by his wife Norma and his brother-in-law Richard Rohloff and his great grandson Anthony Guerra. He is survived by four children: Debra Srb of Cordova Alaska, Robin McAllistar of Homer, Alaska, Martin Tiger Ridener of Anchorage Alaska, Julie Quales of Homer Alaska; as well as 9 grand children and 12 great-grand children. Other survivors of note are his sister in law Arloa Rohloff, his exwife and lifelong friend Donna Ridener of Homer, Alaska and the "best friend a man could have" Don Elkins of Toledo Ohio.



A memorial luncheon of family and friends will be held this summer in Toledo, Ohio. For more information contact his daughter Robin 907-756-0010. His ashes will be spread by his children on the mountain of Alyeska in Girdwood, Alaska.



