Marty Downs, age 49, passed away on July 19th, in Pickerington, OH, where he lived with his wife Melissa. He was born in Toledo on July 3, 1970 and lived in this area until he left for college. After attending Ohio State University and graduating from the University of Cincinnati, he moved to Columbus permanently, most recently working as Senior Network Engineer – Information Technology for Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities.



Marty is survived by his wife, Melissa Sparks; parents, Tom & Anne Downs; sister, Liz Steele (Dan); brother, Darren (Marlene); nephews, Cameron and Jared Downs, and niece Catherine Steele; Aunts, Patricia (Gary) Shafer, Kathie Pawlecki, Jean (Phil) Ramsey and Sue (Bruce) Peterson, and many cousins and friends of the family. Preceding him in death were his Grandparents, Tom & Dorothy Downs and Homer & Margaret Brown; Aunt, Judy (Fred) Morgan and Uncle, Thomas Pawlecki.



Marty's family and close friends gathered in Columbus on Tuesday, July 23rd to commemorate his life and share fond memories. He will be loved and remembered for his kind spirit, sense of humor and zest for life. He enjoyed family holiday gatherings, thrived on the challenges of his work with computer networks, and enjoyed many canoe and kayak trips - weekends at sports car races - and other outings with his dad, big brother Darren, nephews Cameron and Jared, and family friend Ed Foley. He will be cherished and deeply missed by all who knew him. Memorial contributions in Marty's name may be made to local animal shelters or the ASPCA, American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.



Published in The Blade on July 25, 2019