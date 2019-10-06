|
|
Marvin A. Zimmerman
Marvin A. Zimmerman, age 70, passed away peacefully at home in Bradenton, Florida on Friday, September 20, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born August 4, 1949, in Toledo, Ohio to Arthur and Lucille Zimmerman.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Ann; parents and son, Shanen Zimmerman. Marvin was the loving husband of Deborah Zimmerman and father to William Zimmerman, Ann Clasen, Kristin (Scott)Tracy, Danielle (JB) Bostelman and Mark (Cortney) Zimmerman. His quiver was full as 12 grandsons, 2 granddaughters and 1 great granddaughter were added to his family.
Marvin was in the graduating class of 1967 at Rogers High School and was a freight conductor on the railroad for 43 years. He was a long time member of Grace UM Church, Perrysburg, Ohio where he served before moving to Florida. Marvin acquired many skills and hobbies over his lifetime, however, riding his many Harley Davidson motorcycles and playing golf were two of his favorites. He always left an impression on others and will be deeply missed by family and friends.
A Memorial service will be held at Grace UM Church, 601 E Boundary St, Perrysburg, Ohio at 1:00pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Memorial contributions will go to the church in Marvin's name.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019