|
|
Marvin Charles Dunseth
Marvin Charles Dunseth, age 72, passed away February 5, 2020.
Marvin was born December 12, 1947 the eldest of six children born to Russell E and Betty (Durham) Dunseth. Marvin graduated from Montpelier High School in 1965. He graduated from Stautzenberger College of Business in 1967, with a degree in Junior Accounting. In 1969 Marvin began working for Toledo University, Toledo, OH, now called The University of Toledo until his retirement in 2004.
June 24,1972, he married Constance Stahl at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Montpelier, OH.
He was a lifelong member of West Bethesda Presbyterian Church, Montpelier, OH.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 47 years Connie; children, Thomas Dunseth of Detroit, MI and his children Kayley and Skyler; son, Timothy Dunseth and wife Rachel of Galloway, OH and their children Jalen, Cleonna, Joshua, Janelle, Teraun; daughter, Talia Dunseth of Holland, OH and her children Tevin, Ty and Talaya; Marvin's siblings, Melvin of Bryan, OH, Marilyn (Dunseth) Moor of Montpelier, OH, Maurice Dunseth of Houston, MO, Max Dunseth and wife Tina of Coldwater, MI, Millie (Dunseth) and husband George Bible of West Unity, Ohio; Aunt Norma (Durham) Jones and Uncle Don Kretzer.
In addition: brothers and sisters-in-law, Tamara and Roger Thorp, Delores and James A. Stahl, Bradford Stahl; M. Scott Stahl: a congregation of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Betty Dunseth; father and mother-in-law, James B. and Bonnie Stahl and infant grandson, Steven Dunseth.
Marvin played men's slow pitch softball in Toledo, Haskins, Perrysburg, Sylvania, Rossford, Holland, OH. He enjoyed bowling in Toledo and Bryan.
Marvin's favorite sports teams: UT Rockets, the Ohio State Buckeyes, Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Detroit Pistons, Detroit Redwings. Go Rockets!!!!!!
Visitation: Thompson Funeral Home, Main Street Chapel, Sunday, February 09, 2020, 11:30am to 3:30pm.
Service: Thompson Funeral Home, Main St. Chapel, Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 3:30pm with Pastor Mary Beth McCandless to officiate. Private burial to be held at Highland Memory Gardens, Waterville, OH.
Memorial donations to CHP Hospice, 1215 South Portland St. Bryan, OH 43506.
Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 7, 2020