Services Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Morgan Memorial Home 1304 Regency Drive West Savoy , OH View Map Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM At Funeral Home Funeral 1:00 PM At Funeral Home Resources More Obituaries for Marvin Hill Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Marvin D. Hill

1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Marvin D. Hill, an auto dealer for decades, including a fruitful stand in Toledo when his catchy jingle captured the airwaves and his American Motors-Jeep agency was a national sales leader, died Wednesday in his Champaign, Ill., home. He was 94.



He had Alzheimer's disease, his daughter Sharilyn Burdett said. He and his wife, Verna Hill, moved to Illinois in 1982, but returned to northwest Ohio at Christmas for family visits. He retired in 2004 and sold his Ford dealership in Champaign.



He owned the former Hawthorne AMC-Jeep Inc. on Reynolds Road and had been a member and officer of the advisory board that American Motors Corp. formed for its AMC and Jeep dealers.



For a time, those tuning into Toledo radio and television could expect to hear the ditty about Marvin Hill, "a wonderful guy with a heart as pure as go-old," the last word's single syllable stretched out, his daughter said. At the holiday season he and his wife, with son Skip and daughter Kim, appeared in TV ads to wish viewers a Merry Christmas.



"He was a good salesman. He was a good talker," his daughter Sharilynn said. "He could talk you into buying a car, and he was very charismatic."



Mr. Hill owned the Ford dealership in Fremont in the 1960s. He became general manager in 1969 of Moore Ford Sales Inc. in Toledo, but within months became owner of Ramblertown, at Jefferson Avenue and 17th Street, named for American Motors' signature vehicle.



Mr. Hill moved the renamed Hawthorne American Inc. to the 1800 block of North Reynolds Road. American Motors stopped selling Ramblers and, in 1970, bought Jeep from Kaiser industries.



His business became Hawthorne AMC-Jeep and by 1978 was national leader among dealers selling both cars and Jeeps. A South Carolina dealership often had the lead in Jeep sales, but it did not sell cars.



A Wall Street Journal of the era quoted Mr. Hill as saying that his sales volume in AMC cars had fallen by half, but Jeep sales had tripled.



"Without Jeep I'd be in really bad shape," Mr. Hill told the newspaper. He listed several keys to Hawthorne's primacy - he had national, not just local, customers and a source that delivered vehicles anywhere; he increased his inventory by buying from dealers with lower demand for Jeeps, and he sought fleet and lease sales through ads in trade journals.



He expanded Hawthorne three times within eight years, but he closed the doors in 1981 when high interest rates hampered car sales, he told the News-Gazette of Champaign at his 2004 retirement. He placed an ad in a trade journal, expressing interest in owning a dealership, and learned in 1982 that the Ford shop in Champaign was for sale.



He was born Oct. 23, 1924, in Georgia, to Florrie and Enoch Hill. He was 2 years old when the family moved to the Detroit area, and his father found work in a Ford factory. After an apprenticeship, he worked at Ford, by then producing materiel for the World War II effort. His brothers joined the military, but Mr. Hill could not, because of his work in the war plant, he told the Champaign newspaper. He crossed the Detroit River and joined the Canadian Army instead. In the Algonquin Regiment, he scouted the activity of German troops in the Netherlands.



"They had to be very, very still," his daughter said.



Mr. Hill was a big-game hunter, bagging trophy lions, bears, and crocodiles in his international travels.



He was formerly married to the late Merle Myron Hill.



Surviving are his wife, the former Verna Fish Gilbert, whom he married March 3, 1973; daughters Sharilyn Burdett, Jeanette Druckenmiller, and Kimberly McGraw; sons Marvin "Dan" Hill, Jr., and Kevin "Skip" Hill; sisters Edna Mudry and Barbara Lantz; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Foos Funeral Home, Clyde, Ohio, where the body will be after 11 a.m. Arrangements are by Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, Ill.



The family suggests tributes to the .



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.