Marvin D. Kontak
Marvin D. Kontak, age 85, of Toledo Ohio died peacefully in Irving Texas December 26, 2019.
He graduated from Clay High School in 1952. He was a tool and design designer, a job that allowed him to work throught the country and abroad. He was a HAM radio operator for 66 years starting as W8KPJ in Toledo and ending as N5MK in Texas.
He is survived by his wife Catherine "Kitty" Kontak, daughters Kimberly Arden Chandler, Karen R. Burns and son K. Reynold "Rennie" Kontak along with 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Reynold E. and Alice S. Kontak and by son Kris R. Kontak.
Memorial will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Irving Texas Saturday, January 18 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020