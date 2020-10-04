Marvin E. Smith Jr.
Marvin "Bud" Smith Jr. 80, of Sylvania, OH, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020, at his residence. He was born June 30, 1940 in Toledo, OH, to parents Marvin Sr. and Helen G. (Parker) Smith. Bud was employed with the Sylvania City Schools for many years before retiring in 2005.
He is survived by his sons, Alan (Sharon Bailey) Smith and Brian (Pam Mars) Smith; grandchildren, Lia and Daniel Smith; and sisters, Joyce Nickey and Sandi Bardwell. Bud was preceded in death by his parents; and loving wife, Jo Ann (Birdsell) Smith.
At Bud's request there will be no service or visitation, Bud will be laid to rest beside Jo Ann at Toledo Memorial Park.
Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider the charity of their choice
.
