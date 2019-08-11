Home

Trilby United Methodist Church
5918 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Trilby United Methodist Church
Toledo, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Trilby United Methodist Church
Toledo, OH
View Map
Marvin G. Alexander


1945 - 2019
Marvin G. Alexander Obituary
Marvin G. Alexander

Marvin G. Alexander, 74, of Toledo, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on July 24, 2019 at Flower Hospital.

He was born on May 23, 1945 in Toledo, Ohio, the son of the late Gladys and Primm Alexander. He was the third of 7 siblings. On June 25, 1966, he married Karen Mynihan Alexander and they were together 40 years until she passed in 2007.

Marvin was a Whitmer graduate and was very proud of leading the Whitmer golf team to the state championships two years in a row as its captain. As an adult, Marvin drove school buses for Washington Local Schools, worked at Champion Spark Plug in Toledo until 1991, and then worked at Horizon Technology in Tiffin, Ohio before retiring.

He was known as a kind and caring man with a great sense of humor. It has been said that he never met a stranger, making friends wherever he went. Marvin enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing and going to auctions. He also really enjoyed attending Whitmer basketball and football games with his best friend and brother-in-law, Paul. He was very close with his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his daughter, Amy (Brian) Kagey and his son, Jeffrey Alexander; grandchildren, Trevor and Brenna Kagey; brothers, Charles (Diana) Alexander, Kenneth (Marlene) Alexander and Jerry (Cheryl) Alexander; and sisters Carol (Paul) LaCourse and Shirley (Mark) Reed; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Alexander was preceded in death by his wife Karen; his parents and his sister, Norma (Doug) Gonder.

There will be a visitation on August 24, 2019 beginning at 12:00pm with the memorial service taking place at 2:00pm at Trilby United Methodist Church in Toledo.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
