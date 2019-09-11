Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
1943 - 2019
Marvin G. Alexander

Marvin G. Alexander, age 76, of Sylvania, passed away September 8, 2019 at Flower Hospital. Marvin was born July 17, 1943 in Warren, Ohio to Forest and Ona (Bomer) Alexander. He was a Local 351 (formerly 1138) Carpenter for B and J Concrete and Construction for more than 30 years retiring in 2003. Marvin was a member of the Sylvania Moose. He enjoyed fishing, turtle trapping and especially spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Georgiana Alexander, children, Jeff Alexander, Mick Alexander, Tim Alexander, sisters, Ema Rollins, Shirley (Ralph) Griffin, Barbara (Tom) Uliczny; twin brother, Melvin Alexander; nine grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Scott; siblings, Chet Alexander, Helen Kraft and Jack Alexander.

The family will receive guests Friday, September 13, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Saturday at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home followed by burial at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, Toledo.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hickman Center in Marvin's memory.

Published in The Blade from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
