Marvin H. Feilhardt



Devoted son, brother, husband and father, passed on July 10, 2020. A child of Holocaust survivors, Marvin was an avid history lover. He was a star pupil and star athlete in his hometown of Toledo. Marvin spent most of his career as a successful salesperson with a great sense of humor and winning personality. He had a kind and generous heart and was passionate about everything he believed in.



He is survived by his wife, his children and his step children. Marvin will be sorely missed and forever in our hearts.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store