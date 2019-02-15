Marvin J. Gagnet



Marvin Jerome Gagnet, age 80, passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on December 24, 1938 to Nicholas and Leona (Michalak) Gagnet. Marvin graduated from Macomber High School in 1956, and four years later married the love of his life Judith (Badenhop) Gagnet on October 8, 1960.



He enjoyed reading and writing articles for the Toledo Blade. He loved sports, especially the Ohio States Buckeyes.



Marvin is survived by his children, Greg Gagnet, Alissa (Joe) Cser; grandchildren, Jessica and Joshua Cser and Nicholas Gagnet; great-grandchildren, Braelen Swartz, Aniston Cser, and Acelynn Cser; sister, Rita Gagnet; niece, Melissa Stanek and nephew, Jason Stanek. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Gagnet; parents; and sisters, Barbara Gagnet, Christine Gagnet.



The family would like to express their gratitude for the staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio and their caring attention to their father. They would also like to give thanks for the care and concern of his neighbors, Dave, Gene and Joyce, and Darlene.



Visitation will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 800 S. Detroit Ave. Toledo, Ohio 43609.



walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary