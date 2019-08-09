|
|
Marvin Lee Jones
Marvin Lee Jones was born on Sunday, July 13, 1966, to the young Ms. Grace Mae Jones. He suddenly passed on Sunday, July 28, 2019, doing his life's passion, coaching and building youth, for and to their best.
Marvin attended Toledo Public Schools and graduated in the Class of 1985 from Edward Drummond Libbey High School. Well versed in baseball and football, however; excelling in football. His love and grind for the game afforded him a scholarship to Grand Rapids College. He attended GRC until he honored the call home to Toledo to head his household. He eventually played and starred for the Toledo Thunder Semi Pro Football Team.
Marvin met the love of his life, Marlinda, at Jones Junior High School in 1981. The connection was undeniable! A life of togetherness started and never ended. Every victory and every failure they shared and endured with the knowing that they had each other's back, front, and everything. An entrepreneur, Marvin, never worked for anyone. Marvin, with Marlinda by his side, founded and operated multiple businesses. They co- owned MJ's Records, Mr. J's Fashions, StreetGear, MJ's Lawn Service, and Lost Treasures.
A community man, Marvin, acknowledged and owned the many mistakes he made maneuvering through life. He was fully aware of the pitfalls of drug trafficking; easy money, improper influences, and the consequences of such. In this knowledge, Coach Marvin was born, to direct and redirect children from enduring the same entrapments.
Marvin's passion included sports such as basketball, football and baseball. Marvin worked with the children from Keyser Elementary School, McTigue Junior High School, Rogers High School and finally his love the South Toledo Area Recreational Society (Stars) League for over 20 years.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife Marlinda Elaine, and from this union birthed daughters: Franchesca (Houston, TX), Deja Monae; sons: Marvin Jr. (Davonda and Anisha) (Houston, TX), Marcus (Ayla) (Houston, TX), Martin, and Mario; son: Dorian Parker (Jones); sisters: Shonda Jones, Shellisa Bulls, and Katina Jones; Brothers: Rodney Blackman and Julian Cunningham; sisters in law: Tonya Duran, Neauma (Alonzo) Garrett, Ramona (Rodney) Washington (Detroit, MI); brothers in law: Marvin Rodriguez, Gilbert Rodriguez (Nina); aunt: Betty (Roger) Jones Brooks; uncle: Fredrick (Tricee) Jones. Marvin was the proud PaPa to grandchildren: Marvin III, Mateo, Marlee, Alayah, Marcus Jr., Marion, Mason, Ronnie, Delavion, Tysean, TyLaila, Dorian Jr., Dametree, Tyrese, Loyalty, and Eliana.
Marvin also leaves to cherish his memory special families of the Dupree, Bell and Rodriguez, in addition; to his many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Gracie Mae Jones and father and mother in law, Antonio and Maria Rodriguez.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield, MI.
Sunrise: July 13, 1966 – Sunset: July 28, 2019, Funeral Services Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at The University of Toledo Glass Bowl Stadium, 1745 Stadium Dr., Toledo, Ohio 43606, Minister Limie DuPree Stanton, Officiant.
andersonfuneralservices.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 9, 2019