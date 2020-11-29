Rev. Marvin Mulford
Rev. Marvin Mulford, age 86, of Defiance, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Glenn Park of Defiance.
Marvin is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Edith Mulford of Defiance; his daughters, Marjorie (Mark) Williams of Greenwood, SC, and Deborah (Jon) Kline of Melbourne, FL; and his sons, Michael (Penny) Mulford of Defiance, and Phillip (Paige) Mulford of Johns Creek, GA. He also leaves behind thirteen grandchildren, Nicole, Erin, Andrew, Dr. Eric, David, Adam, Lydia, Amber, Hannah, Leah, Sydney, Allison, and Colin; and eleven great-grandchildren.
All services for Marvin will be private at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, with Pastor John Schlicher officiating. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, St. Paul's United Methodist Church, or Alzheimer's Association
