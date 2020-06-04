Marvin O. Meyer
Marvin O. Meyer, 79, of Oregon, OH passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 23, 1940 to Otto and Anna (Rohrs) Meyer in Hamler, OH. Marv was raised on his family farm and was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church. He was a 1959 graduate of Hamler High School where he played basketball, baseball and was a member of mixed chorus, glee club, FFA, yearbook, the school newspaper and 4-H. After graduation Marv started employment at Campbell's Soup Company for 7 years. He attended Stautzenberger Business College and then was hired at Toledo Lakefront Docks-CSX as a payroll clerk. On November 18, 1967 he married Kay Ensign and had two children Greg (Stephanie) Meyer and Lisa (David) Smithmyer. He thoroughly adored his children and grandchildren. Marv always enjoyed watching his children's activities and sporting events, along with spending time with his grandchildren, family and friends. Marv was a proud member of the Oregon Fire Department Station #1 where he retired as a Lieutenant. He attended NWOVFA Fire School at BGSU for many years. He collected for the Old Newsboys and was awarded Honorary Chapter Farmer from the Oregon Clay FFA. Marv was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, NWOVFA, Charter member PERI, ILA #158, Lucas County Agriculture Society and was an assistant 4-H advisor.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father and mother-in-law, K. Ward and Janette Ensign; brother-in-law, Paul Wolfrum; sister-in-law, Sharon (Gordy) Sprague; nephew, Kenneth John and niece Kris Ensign.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, children, grandchildren, Sophia, Chet, and Phoebe Meyer, Andrea and Nick Smithmyer; sisters, Mary Ann (Lauren) Bunke, Verna Wolfrum; brother Franklin Meyer; brother-in-law, Doug (Georgette) Ensign; nieces and nephews Rebecca Wolfrum, Brad Bunke, Laurie (Jim) Adams, Karry Loch, D. Ward Ensign, Jeff, Mike (Godson), and Steve Sprague; great nieces and nephews, Kellie and Mitch Adams, Mason, Hannah, Haylee and Miles Sprague, Alea Loch; 2 step nieces and nephew.
Visitation will be held on Sunday June 7, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m., and Monday June 8, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with a Fireman's Service at 7:00 p.m. outside at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home (419-691-6768), 3500 Navarre Ave., Oregon, OH. For COVID-19 requirements go to www.Hoeflingerfuneralhome.com. Face masks will be required. Funeral services will take place at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, 4210 Central Ave. Toledo, OH on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., Pastor Jeremiah Diegel Officiating. Family and friends may meet at the funeral home by 11:00 a.m. for a fireman's processional to the cemetery. All are welcome at the cemetery with social distancing. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Oregon Fire Department #1 or Christ United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.