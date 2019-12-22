Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Marvin W. "Pete" Dickman


1941 - 2019
Marvin W. "Pete" Dickman Obituary
Marvin "Pete" W. Dickman

Marvin "Pete" W. Dickman, Sr., 78, of Toledo, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at his home. He was born February 1, 1941, in Toledo to Ralph Dickman and Alice Drouillard. Marvin retired from Jeep and held many influential jobs in the community prior to that. His more notable memberships include being a lifetime member of the BA Sportsman Club and a lifetime member of the Commodore Club. Marvin also volunteered for the Rocky Ridge Fire Department as a volunteer fireman. He loved to spend his time fishing and hunting.

Marvin is survived by his wife of 40 years, Linda (Hayes) Dickman; children, Deborah (Roger) Talbert, Marvin, Jr. (Betty) Dickman, Tamara (Jim) Spain, Clifford W. (Rebecca) Dickman, Bob (Cindy) McCauley, Pete (Michelle) Dickman, Michelle (Nicholas) Gross, Jennifer (Bobby) Munoz, Shawna (Jamie) Dickman; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road in Oregon on Monday, December 23, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 24, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Hospice. The family wishes to express a huge thank you to Ohio Living Hospice for their care and support.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019
