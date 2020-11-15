Mary A. DuPontMary A. DuPont, 94, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on May 27, 1926 to Oliver J. and Florence M. (Arpan) Hall. She married the love of her life, Walter T. DuPont, Sr. and together they spent many wonderful years.Mary is survived by her children, Walter T. Jr. (Yvonne) and Karen (Frank) Deiter; grandchildren, Angela (David) Deiter, Nicholas Deiter, Joseph (Therese), Timothy (Julie), Amy, Walter III, David, Dustin (Rachel); and 14 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Joan Lott, June Hall and Tom Ball. She wa preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter; her siblings; her parents; and her grandson, Thomas.Mary will be laid to rest at St. Ignatius Cemetery, Oregon, Ohio. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.