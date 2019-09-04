|
|
Mary A. Durfey
Mary A. Durfey, age 71, of Ft. Myers, FL, passed away at home, surrounded by her family, due to complications during her battle with cancer, on Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was born on January 11, 1948 in Toledo, OH to John and Helen Yacklin (Krall). She was married to her loving husband, Jesse Durfey, for 51 years. Her main priority in life was raising her 3 children, all the children of 286th St., and her house full of pets. Her loves included: boating, fishing, swimming, and all outdoor activities with her children. She received her BSN, MSN in Nursing from the University of Toledo. She retired from Promedica Toledo Hospital after 32 years as a Director of Nursing and Education Specialist, which she never thought of as work due to her love of her employees, patients, and nursing.
Mary is survived by her husband, Jesse; brother, Jack (Teresa) Yacklin; children, Jennifer (Dustin) Mathews, PJ (Julie), and Bradley (Rachel); and the light of her life, her grandchildren, Tyler and Jadyn, known to them as "Bushie", which she commandeered for days at a time to share her adventurous outdoor lifestyle. She was preceded in death by her father, John Yacklin and mother, Helen (Krall) Yacklin.
Memorial visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019 at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH 43611.
Memorial donations may be given to Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Cir., Fort Myers, FL 33908. Please share condolences at
hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019