Mary A. Hobbs
Mary A. Hobbs passed away Thursday February 13, 2020. She was born January 27, 1945 to Edward "Joe" and Mayome Smith in Toledo, Ohio. She married Jerry Hobbs, March 11, 1972, out of that union a son, Edward L. Hobbs. She graduated from Jesup W. Scott High School in 1963. Mary retired from the United States Postal Service in 2001, after retirement she remained the President for the Toledo Retiree Chapter of the American Postal Workers Union until her passing.
Surviving Mary are her mother, Mayome Smith, son, Edward L. Hobbs, granddaughter Ashley M. Hobbs and sister Donna Jordan.
She was preceded in death by her father, husband and grandson.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Reeb Funeral Home 5712 Main St., Sylvania, Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4-5:00 p.m. with the service following at 5:00 p.m. Contributions in Mary's name can be made to a . Online condolences to
Published in The Blade on Feb. 19, 2020