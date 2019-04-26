Home

Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home
1640 Smith Rd.
Temperance, MI
Lying in State
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
8330 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
8330 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI
Mary A. Juers


Mary A. Juers, 86, of Temperance, MI, died Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Ebeid Hospice Residence. Born September 19, 1932, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Louis and Agnes (Haupricht ) Schneider. A 1950 graduate of Central Catholic High School in Toledo, she married Milton H. Juers on July 5, 1958. He preceded her in death on July 24, 2016. Mary was employed by Prestolite Corporation in Toledo for over 50 years. After retirement, she continued with Prestolite as a consultant until she was 85. She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Temperance, MI and R.V.Y.C. in Toledo. She was an avid sports fan and loved dancing, music, excursions to the casinos and spending summers in Honor, Michigan.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Melanie (Nicholas) Leland; grandson, Nathaniel Leland; sisters, Dorothy Johnston and Rosemarie (Jim) Fleitz; sister-in-laws, Maryanne Schneider and Barb Schneider. Mary was also preceded in death by 3 brothers, Gene, Louis and James Schneider and sister, Margaret Hennig.

Visitation will be from 3-8 pm, Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 8330 Lewis Avenue, Temperance, MI, where she will lie in state after 10:00 am. Memorials may be made to the .

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade on Apr. 26, 2019
