Mary A. Kowalski
Mary A. Kowalski died on March 25th, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida at the age of 88. Mary was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 8th. 1931. She was the daughter of Mabel (Hoffman) and Harold Lingle. Mary attended Whitney Vocational High School, then earned a bachelor's degree in Library Science and a Masters in Education from the University of Toledo. She volunteered as, and was later employed as a librarian for Lake Schools in Millbury, Ohio until her retirement. After retirement she moved to Holmes Beach, Florida, and volunteered at the Island Library until 2018.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, John Kowalski. She is survived by her three children, Mike Kowalski, Cathie (Bob) Teachout, and Bob (Barb) Kowalski; four grandchildren, Bobby (Teachout), and Justin, Jessica, and Jasmine (Cline).
The family suggests memorials to The Manatee County Island Library at 5701 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, FL 34217-1516
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020