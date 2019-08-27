The Blade Obituaries
Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel
19550 West State Route 51
Elmore, OH 43416
(419) 862-3331
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel
19550 West State Route 51
Elmore, OH 43416
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's United Church of Christ
448 E. Rice St.
Elmore, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's United Church of Christ
448 E. Rice St.
Elmore, OH
View Map
Mary A. Lowry


1959 - 2019
Mary A. Lowry Obituary
Mary A. Lowry

Mary A. Lowry, 59, of Woodville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. She was born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on December 21, 1959, a daughter of the late Edward J. and M. Joan (Shea) Broderick.

Mary was a graduate of Woodmore High School, and was employed by Woodmore Schools for many years as a bus driver and kitchen staff. A lover of theater, she was a former director of the Woodmore Drama Club, and was active for many years with the Genoa Civic Theater as a performer and director. Mary was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Elmore, where she as a member of the church choir. She was well known as a long time employee of Tina's Country Market & Drive Thru in Elmore. Mary touched many lives in the community, but her greatest legacy is the love she had for her children, Nichole (Eric) Almroth, Ashley Lowry, and Alex (Janelle) Lowry; her grandchildren, Cole and Keil Almroth, whom she adored; her sister, Patti (Roger) Hayes; brothers, Joe, John, Tom (Linda), and Tim (Carla) Broderick, and several nieces and nephews.

Mary's family will receive friends from 1-8 PM Tuesday at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel, 19550 W. S.R. 51, and from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 448 E. Rice St., Elmore, where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. Pastor Margaret Mills will officiate, and private interment will be at Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor.

In lieu of flowers, those planning on making a memorial contribution are asked to please consider the Genoa Civic Theater, the Woodmore Drama Club, or St. John's Church. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
