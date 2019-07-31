Home

Services
Weigel Funeral Home Llc
413 E Main St
Metamora, OH 43540
(419) 644-3601
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Assumption, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Assumption, OH
Resources
1923 - 2019


1923 - 2019
Mary A. (Paluch) Patek Obituary
Mary A. (Paluch) Patek

Mary A. Patek, age 96, of Lyons, Ohio, entered in to eternal life, Monday morning, July 29, 2019, at Flower Hospital. She was born February 2, 1923 in Rossford, Ohio to John and Anna (Fabish) Paluch.

Mary married her beloved husband, John J. Patek, when he came home on furlough from the Army Air Corps on July 25th, 1943. Together they raised three children and worked the family farm growing tomatoes and small grain. John preceded her in death on October 31, 2015.

Mary was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Parish in Assumption. She and her late husband, John, wintered in Lake Worth, Florida for over 28 years, where they were members of the Czech Club and enjoyed polka dancing. She loved playing bingo, playing cards and also enjoyed cooking and baking.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Nancy (Jim) Linehan; sons, Richard (Yvett) Patek and Jack (Lynn) Patek; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her beloved husband, John, Mary was preceded in death by her parents, and granddaughter, Cindy Linehan.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 1st from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Michael Dandurand presiding. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Goerlich Center for the wonderful care they gave their Mother.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora (419.644.3601).

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at

weigelfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Blade on July 31, 2019
