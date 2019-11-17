|
Mary A. Rower
On October 24, Toledo-native Mary Rower passed away in her home in Portland, OR at age 55.
Mary was born in Toledo to parents Wayne and Violet Harrison. She was the youngest of six children, Dennis (Barbara) Harrison - MA, Linda (Daniel) Oleksy - AZ, Mike Harrison - CA, Lorraine (Jon) Oswald - MI, and Donna (Jim) Osborne - TX. She is preceded in death by her father and oldest sister, Linda. She is survived and cherished by her mother, her children, Harrison and Anna, her siblings, and 30 nieces and nephews.
Family and friendships were paramount in Mary's life. Her final days were filled with visits from family and friends from near and far bringing her joy and comfort.
Mary graduated with an Associate of Business degree in Paralegal Studies from the University of Toledo (1984) and landed her first professional position with Williams, Jilek and Lafferty in Toledo. She and her ex-husband, Kevan, moved to Portland nearly 30 years ago to establish their home and family. Mary worked 12 years with Kell, Alterman & Runstein Law Firm in Portland and graduated from Marylhurst University (1998) with a Bachelor of Arts degree. For the past 20 years Mary worked at Markowitz Herbold PC Law Firm.
Mary lost a courageous battle with multiple myeloma. She lifted others through her unwavering positivity, and led local fundraising efforts to support research; even donating her body to Oregon Health and Science University to advance studies for a cure. There will be a Celebration of Life service for Mary on November 23rd in Portland. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to .
Published in The Blade from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019