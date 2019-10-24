|
|
Mary A. (Vas) Sinay
Mary Ann (Vas) Sinay passed away on October 23, surrounded by her loving family at Landings of Oregon. Mary was born in 1929 in Toledo, Ohio, to Steve and Eszter Vas, Hungarian immigrants. She lived on Bakewell street in east Toledo and attended St. Stephen School and Central Catholic High School. Mary worked at the Red Star Drug Store on Front and Paine Avenue to pay for her tuition at Central Catholic, which was $50 per year. She graduated in 1947.
Mary was very hard working and employed until her retirement at age 70. Besides Red Star, she worked at Textileather, Toledo Public Schools, Rexall Drug Store, and NFO. She was a great cook and baker, especially of Hungarian foods – chicken paprikas, Sunday soup (levesh), palacsinta, and her special dessert, chocolate torte, were among her family's favorites. Mary also enjoyed bowling. She carried a 155 average and bowled in several leagues throughout her life at the Rumpus Room, Sports Center and Oregon Lanes. She loved going to Bingo several nights a week, especially with her niece, Betty Jane Benedict, sister, Ann Mascsak, and all of her "bingo buddies". Mary was an auxiliary member of the VFW Post 4906. But most of all Mary was a good person, a dedicated wife, devoted mother and friend. She was quiet and unassuming, and loved to be with her family.
Mary met her husband, Joe (Koka) Sinay, through friends. The first time Joe took Mary home they were in an accident and were both thrown out of the car. Joe landed on Mary and broke her collar bone! They knew they were meant to be together at that point. They were married in 1954 and moved to Oregon, Ohio, where Mary lived in the same house for 60 years. Mary and Joe were married for 53 years, until his death in 2007.
Mary is survived by her children, Karen Van Dyke, Steve (Laurette), and Joe (Jenny) Sinay III. Beloved grandchildren, Brent (Angie) and Drew Van Dyke, Emily (Mitch) Mathews, Melissa and Michael Sinay, Amanda (Casey) Winckowski, Joe Sinay IV, Ashleigh Pratt; 8 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Welcoming Mary in Heaven are her parents; her husband; her siblings, Elizabeth Bode, Ann Mascsak, and Steve Vas; son-in-law, Don Van Dyke; and grandson, Don Van Dyke, Jr.
Family and friends will be received from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Hoeflinger-Shank Funeral Home, (419-691-6768) 3500 Navarre Ave. Oregon, OH. Visitation will continue on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the start of Mass at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ignatius Church, 212 N. Stadium, Oregon, OH. Burial will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery.
Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Mary's name are asked to consider Cardinal Stritch High School (3225 Pickle Rd, Oregon OH 43616), or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The family would like to thank the staff of Landings of Oregon for their care and concern for Mary during the time she lived there; and the dedicated nurses and staff of Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be left at
hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 24, 2019