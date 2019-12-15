|
Mary Alice Coleman
Mary Alice Coleman, 98, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Sunset House in Toledo, OH where she had been a resident since 2010. Born Mary Alice Walter on April 21, 1921 in Corvallis, OR, she was the daughter of Horace E. Walter and Beulah S. (Latourette) Walter and the sister of Willard F. Walter, Dorothy E. (Walter) DeRoos, and Barbara A. (Walter) McVicar. She attended Oregon State University and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.
After graduating from college, Mary volunteered for service in the Red Cross following the outbreak of World War II. Upon completing her training in Washington D.C., she returned to Corvallis where she was assigned to provide support at the nearby Army base, Camp Adair. She was later transferred to Hoff General Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA, the first stop for wounded GIs returning home from the Pacific Theater. It was first in Corvallis and later in Santa Barbara that Mary met and dated a young Army officer named Tom G. Coleman who would propose to her after returning home from his deployment in Europe.
Following their marriage in June 1946, Mary and Tom settled first in Elgin, IL before later moving to Toledo, OH in 1959 where they resided in Old Orchard for more than 45 years. Together, they were very active in church and social affairs, and had a wonderful circle of friends who had regular get-togethers for bridge clubs, potlucks, and holiday celebrations. Mary and Tom were longtime members of Washington Church and Highland Meadows Golf Club. Mary was a lifelong member of PEO and was involved at various times in activities such as Meals On Wheels, PTA, and bible study.
Mary is survived by her sister, Barbara McVicar of Portland, OR; her sons, William E. Coleman (Cathy) of Toledo, OH, and John W. Coleman (Nancy Fisher) of Los Angeles, CA; her grandchildren, Randall (Katy) and Jill Coleman of Toledo, Nicholas and Daniel Coleman of Los Angeles, great grandchildren, Campbell and Colby Coleman of Toledo; and by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, David W. Coleman (Lois) of Laguna Beach, CA.
Mary was a beautiful, spiritual person who was a role model for living a life of love and tolerance. She will be deeply missed but not forgotten. The family will be arranging a celebration of Mary's life at later date. In the meantime, donations in Mary's honor can be made to Sunset House in Toledo, OH or to PEO.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019