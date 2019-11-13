Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Nebo Baptist Church
831 N. Detroit Avenue
Toledo, OH
Mary Alice Dunning Obituary
Mrs. Mary Alice Dunning

Mrs. Dunning, 90, passed Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in the Mercy Health St. Luke's Medical Center. She was a high school graduate and worked for St. Luke's 40 years as a Pharmacist Technician. She is survived by daughters, Rachelle Dunning and Cynthia (James) White; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren, and brother Van (Margaret) Hurns. A Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday. November 15, 2019 at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 831 N. Detroit Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43607. Preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Cedric Brock, Pastor and Officiant.

Published in The Blade on Nov. 13, 2019
