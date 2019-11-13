|
Mrs. Mary Alice Dunning
Mrs. Dunning, 90, passed Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in the Mercy Health St. Luke's Medical Center. She was a high school graduate and worked for St. Luke's 40 years as a Pharmacist Technician. She is survived by daughters, Rachelle Dunning and Cynthia (James) White; 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren, and brother Van (Margaret) Hurns. A Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday. November 15, 2019 at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, 831 N. Detroit Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43607. Preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Cedric Brock, Pastor and Officiant.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 13, 2019