Mary Alice Fry
Mary Alice Fry, 88, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday March 31, 2020, at Mercy-St. Anne Hospital.
She was born October 8, 1931, to David and Jessie (Fairburn) Bailiff. Mary was a homemaker that loved to cook and sew for her family. She enjoyed bowling, playing Bunco, gardening and reading.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph B. Fry; son, John Fry, Sr.
She is survived by her son, Robert A Fry; grandchildren, John Fry, Jr., Shelbie Rose; great-grandchildren, John Fry III, Joseph and Jeremiah and daughter-in-law, Rose Bryce.
Due to COVID-19, services will be private for the family. Burial, Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Trilby (419) 473-1301. Online condolences:
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020