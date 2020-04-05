Home

Mary Alice Fry


1931 - 2020
Mary Alice Fry Obituary
Mary Alice Fry

Mary Alice Fry, 88, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday March 31, 2020, at Mercy-St. Anne Hospital.

She was born October 8, 1931, to David and Jessie (Fairburn) Bailiff. Mary was a homemaker that loved to cook and sew for her family. She enjoyed bowling, playing Bunco, gardening and reading.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph B. Fry; son, John Fry, Sr.

She is survived by her son, Robert A Fry; grandchildren, John Fry, Jr., Shelbie Rose; great-grandchildren, John Fry III, Joseph and Jeremiah and daughter-in-law, Rose Bryce.

Due to COVID-19, services will be private for the family. Burial, Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Trilby (419) 473-1301. Online condolences:

www.witzlershanktrilby.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020
