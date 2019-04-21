Mary Alice (Schuster) Heilman



Mary Alice (Schuster) Heilman, age 96, of Sylvania, died April 14, 2019 at Sunset Village. She was born August 8, 1922 in Perrysburg, OH to Alice (Dibling) and Edmund E. Schuster. She attended St. Rose Elementary School, St. Ursula Academy and graduated cum laude from Mary Manse College before marrying John "Jack" Heilman June 17, 1944.



Mary taught 4th grade at Our Lady of Perpetual Help School for many years before moving to Charlotte, NC. There she volunteered for numerous agencies including their church, Mercy Hospital gift shop, American Red Cross (hurricane relief), Habitat for Humanity, and the children's science museum. They moved back to Sylvania in 2003 where she also volunteered at the Discovery Shop, Sylvania Senior Center and St. Vincent Hospital. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Jack in 2005, and her sister Margaret Ann. She is survived by her children Peg (Guy) Daoust, Karen (Gordon) Kohler, David (Sue) Heilman, Greg (Barb) Heilman and Tom (Barb) Heilman; 12 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren; sisters, Sue Mikolajczyk and Helen Bernard; along with many nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Sylvania at 10:00 A.M., with visitation beginning at 9:00 A.M. Private services at St. Rose Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the or the Ashanti Hospice and Palliative Care. We want to thank all the staff at Sunset Village for their loving care. Online condolences at



Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019