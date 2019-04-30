|
Mary Alice (Schuster) Heilman
Mary Alice (Schuster) Heilman age 96 passed away April 14, 2019.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St Joseph's Catholic Church in Sylvania at 10:00 A.M., with visitation beginning at 9:00 A.M. Private services at St. Rose Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the or the Ashanti Hospice and Palliative Care. We want to thank all the staff at Sunset Village for their loving care. Online condolences at
Published in The Blade from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019