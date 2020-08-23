1/1
Mary Alice (Bonser) Heldt
1939 - 2020
Mary Alice (Bonser) Heldt

Mary A. Heldt, born September 9, 1939, to the late Dr. William and Maxine Bonser, passed away following years of multiple health issues.

Mary was a determined individual pursuing her goals with remarkable enthusiasm. After raising four children, she turned her attention to other pursuits including owning the Corner Bar in downtown Perrysburg for fifteen years, then managing the floral department for Foodtown Perrysburg for twelve years. She enjoyed gardening, antiques, and most of all, genealogy, to which she devoted her later life, and became an acclaimed expert.

Known for her good heart and generous spirit, she will be missed by all who loved her. Mary was pre-deceased by her daughter, Laura Wolfe. Mary is survived by her sister, Jane Barnard; brother, William Bonser; daughter, Carolyn; sons, David and Stephen Heaton; and son-in-law, Wempy Suhartono.

Due to the current circumstances, a Memorial Celebration will be planned at a later date.

Those wishing to offer remembrances may donate to the charity of their choice.

Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Southwest Chapel, (419 381 9100). To share memories and condolences with Mary's family please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Memories & Condolences
August 21, 2020
My condolences to the family..It was a pleasure taking care of her. And ALways doing her nails. Heaven has gain an Angel. Xo
Jessie
