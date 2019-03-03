Resources More Obituaries for Mary Peterson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mary Alice Peterson

1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Mary Alice Peterson



Mary Alice Peterson, age 92, of Largo, Florida, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, February 14th at her home, with her children close at hand. Mary was born January 24, 1927, in Marion, Ohio to Ralph and Katherine Boulton. She grew up in Marion and met her husband, Gene M. Peterson, during high school.



They were married December 30, 1946, moving to Toledo shortly thereafter where they raised their family. In 1949 they had their first son, Stephen. They were a bit underwhelmed so they had a second son, Craig, who truly made up for the first one. Even knowing that no one else could compare, they went on to have two girls, Cynthia and Theresa. Mary and Gene gave their kids the best life that any children could ever ask for. They taught their children by example, always showing that it wasn't money or fame or material possessions, but rather the value of family, friends, and kindness to others that should be instilled in the family.



Mary's life was about faith, maintaining the family,and always being there for all of us through all aspects of our lives. Our parents led by example. Character, kindness and trust were instilled in all of us. Mary found great pleasure in raising her children, being an integral part of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Toledo, traveling, her love of sailing that she shared with the family, and in all the many relationships that were built over the years with friends. She was a fabulous cook and we will forever miss her candy making at Christmas. She loved bowling on leagues and being a member of the Garden Club. She was a talented artist. Her life with Gene was a true testament to love and how a marriage should grow throughout a lifetime. We all salute you mom. You were there when each of us needed you to be, you made all of our lives brighter and filled with love and hope. There won't be a moment that goes by that you won't be in our hearts and minds. With all our Love! Tell Dad we love him...



Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her two brothers, Robert and Richard; her sister, Joy and her great granddaughter, Serena. She is survived by her brother, Victor Boulton; her sister in law, Marlene Huber; son, Stephen (Barbara) Peterson; son, Craig (Dee) Peterson; daughters, Cynthia and Theresa Peterson; grandchildren, John (Michelle) Draeger, Beth Draeger, Charles Parker II, Stephanie Johnson, Adrienne (Chris) Brugman, Meredith Peterson (Matt Szewczyk), Lindsay (Bobby) Canas; 7 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.



A celebration of life will be scheduled at future date at Maumee Bay State Park in Oregon, OH.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries