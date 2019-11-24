Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation Monastery
1745 Parkside Blvd
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Visitation Monastery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Spickett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Mary Aloysia Spickett Vhm


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Mary Aloysia Spickett Vhm Obituary
Sister Mary Aloysia Spickett, VHM

Sister Mary Aloysia (Dorothy) Spickett died peacefully at the Ursuline Center on November 22, 2019. She was born on January 28, 1926, in Detroit, Michigan. She entered the Monastery of the Visitation and made her profession on May 1, 1991.

Sister was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas J. and Alvina (Franke) Spickett. Surviving are her five nieces and their children.

Friends may visit at the Visitation Monastery, 1745 Parkside Blvd, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25. Mass of Christian burial will be on Tuesday, November 26, at 10:00 with internment to follow in the Monastery cemetery.

The Sisters of the Visitation wish to thank the staff and residents at the Ursuline Center and the nurses and aides from Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their loving care of our sister.

Donations in Sister's memory may be made to the Monastery of the Visitation, 1745 Parkside Blvd, Toledo, OH 43607.

Arrangements by Coyle Funeral Home (419)865-1295.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -