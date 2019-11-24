|
|
Sister Mary Aloysia Spickett, VHM
Sister Mary Aloysia (Dorothy) Spickett died peacefully at the Ursuline Center on November 22, 2019. She was born on January 28, 1926, in Detroit, Michigan. She entered the Monastery of the Visitation and made her profession on May 1, 1991.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas J. and Alvina (Franke) Spickett. Surviving are her five nieces and their children.
Friends may visit at the Visitation Monastery, 1745 Parkside Blvd, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25. Mass of Christian burial will be on Tuesday, November 26, at 10:00 with internment to follow in the Monastery cemetery.
The Sisters of the Visitation wish to thank the staff and residents at the Ursuline Center and the nurses and aides from Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their loving care of our sister.
Donations in Sister's memory may be made to the Monastery of the Visitation, 1745 Parkside Blvd, Toledo, OH 43607.
Arrangements by Coyle Funeral Home (419)865-1295.
www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019