Mary Anastasia (Sullivan) Rumbaugh



Let us tell you her story.



They met at a Church Camp. He was lying in the sun and mom thought he was "hot" and poured a bucket of ice on him.



She married William (Bill) Rumbaugh on Aug. 6, 1955. That's how it all began.



They built their family home. Had 6 children, and if you know the Rumbaugh children she deserves some kind of "I Survived Motherhood" Award.



She wound small motors at L&R Electric, Reynolds Rd., River East Electric and retired from Kiemle Hankins working along with Bill all those years. They were together 24/7. Married 50+ years. Dad would buy her "Worry Flowers" so she would worry why she got them. She should receive a "Life With Bill Award" too.



They traveled the U.S., Canada, many countries with Mexico their favorite.



She loved tea, sherry, classical music, reading and many, many cats in her lifetime.



She loved going to Flea Markets collecting: bread boxes, birds, watches, jewelry, purses, etc.



Mincemeat pie was her favorite and received one every Thanksgiving.



She was beautiful, petite, and a precious lady.



She left us peacefully. She received her trophy in the arms of Jesus Christ. Of LOVE. Dementia was her cause of death. Her body was received at The Toledo Cremation Society. But her Spirit is in Celebration with many others in Heaven.



Preceding her in death her husband (Soul Mate), William (Bill) Rumbaugh; daughter, Theresa Rumbaugh; son, David Rumbaugh; son-in-law, Bernie Truepper. Left to cherish her memories are Phillip (Joni) Rumbaugh, John (Kathy) Rumbaugh, Susan (Rumbaugh) Truepper, James (Carolina) Rumbaugh. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special Friends Emma (Nova Scotia), Pasquale Di-terlizzi and his family of over 40 years.



In lieu of her memory, please consider a donation in her honor to Humane Ohio or Great Lakes Hospice. A Special Heart felt "Thank You" to Fransican Care Center for your Love and Care for Mom.



We will miss you MOM. It's not good-bye just "See You Later." In Jesus name, Amen.



Published in The Blade on May 29, 2019