Mary Ann (Martis) Andryc, 86, of Rossford, Ohio, passed away after a brief illness on July 7, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg.



She was born in Toledo on July 25, 1932 to the late Steve and Anna (Duricek) Martis and was a lifelong resident of Rossford. She was a member of All Saints Catholic Church and one of its predecessor parishes, Ss. Cyril & Methodius.



Mary Ann graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1950 and gathered regularly through the years with a small group of her high school friends. She worked in the media center at St. Francis de Sales High School for 17 years, retiring in 1992.



She was devoted to her beloved husband, Joe. Throughout their marriage, they were committed to their family, friends and faith. In retirement, they traveled frequently together, including a memorable visit to Slovakia and Poland where she retraced her family's roots.



Mary Ann took great pride in her three sons, their wives, and her grandchildren and great grandson. She and her husband spent time with them regularly in Connecticut, Los Angeles and New York, and she never missed being part of any important family event or milestone. Whenever her family returned to Rossford, Mary Ann made sure that celebrations always included traditional family foods like kolacky and pierogi.



She was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Joseph; sons, Philip (Linda), Joel (Nancy) and David (Mary); brother, James (Gerri) Martis; sister-in-law, Jennie Gargotto; grandchildren Nicholas (Lucy), Samantha, Matthew (Katie), Katie, Caroline, Stephen and Peter, and a great grandson, Leo. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Friends may visit at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home of Rossford on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 2-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 am on Thursday, July 11 at All Saints Catholic Church in Rossford, where the family will receive guests beginning at 9 am. Interment will follow at Fort Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg.



The family suggests that any memorial contributions be made to All Saints Church Debt Reduction Fund or to St. Francis de Sales High School (Andryc Scholarship Fund). Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com



Published in The Blade from July 9 to July 10, 2019