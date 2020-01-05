Home

Mt Carmel Church
8330 Lewis Ave
Temperance, MI 48182
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Carmel Church
Temperance, MI
1937 - 2020
Mary Ann Augustyniak Obituary
Mary Ann Augustyniak

Mary Ann Augustyniak, 82, of Largo, FL, formerly Toledo, passed away on October 13th, 2019, in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where she recently moved.

Mary Ann was born on September 8, 1937. She and her husband, John, owned and operated Stickney Pure Service for 35 years until their retirement in 1993. When at that time, they moved to Largo to enjoy paradise.

Mary Ann loved to travel, especially with and to see her children. She loved to cook and bake, play Bingo, dine out and go to movies with her friends. Her generous, loving heart for her family and friends will be forever missed.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Kathy Wolfinger), Mark (Debbie), Alan, Dennis (Mary), Susan Spivey and John (Michelle); grandson, Tim; sister: Evelyn Augustyniak and several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death was her husband, John and sister, Jackie Kalinski.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 11th, at 11 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Church, Temperance, MI. Following the service a luncheon will be held.

Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
