Sister Mary Ann Brady, RSM
January 14, 1930 - March 21, 2020
Sister Mary Ann Brady, RSM, died on March 21, 2020, at St. Bernardine Home in Fremont, OH, where she resided since 2012. A member of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas for 72 years, she was 90. Sister Mary Ann, who was born in Toledo, OH, on January 14, 1930, was the fourth child of Louis F. and Katherine Rayman Brady of Toledo, OH. She attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary School and Central Catholic High School, Toledo. A few months after graduation in 1947, Mary Ann entered the Sisters of Mercy in Cincinnati; at her religious Reception in 1948, she received the habit and the name Sister Mary Protase. She pronounced lifelong vows on August 16, 1953 and returned to her Baptismal name in 1966.
An educator for most of her religious life, Sister Mary Ann was well prepared for the task. She earned a B.S. in English with a minor in History from The Athenaeum of Ohio in 1953; an M.Ed. in Chemistry from Xavier University, Cincinnati, in 1957; and an Ed. S. in Instructional Systems Technology from Indiana University in 1970. Awarded a fellowship, she earned a Ph.D. in Instructional Development Technology Studies from Michigan State University in 1976.
During her early years in ministry, Sister Mary Ann taught junior high students at St. Teresa, Nativity, and St. Margaret of Cortona parish schools in Cincinnati. From 1955 to 1968, she taught at Mother of Mercy and McAuley High Schools in Cincinnati and Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Louisville, KY.
In 1976, Sister Mary Ann became the first full-time Director of Communications for the Sisters of Mercy of the Union in Bethesda, MD. Sensing the need for materials to explain the life of Sisters of Mercy founder Catherine McAuley and Mercy history, mission, and values to new employees in Mercy Hospitals and educational institutions, in 1980 she co-founded RSM Creative Services. In addition to orientation programs, print materials, and Mercy-related art, she arranged for production of wooden, laser-cut Mercy crosses which can be found today in Mercy institutions and convents throughout the country. During that time, Sister Mary Ann also served in Mission Services at St. Charles Mercy Hospital in Oregon, OH, where RSM Creatives was located.
While on sabbatical in 1990, Sister Mary Ann spent three months at Project ARISE in Pharr, Texas, using her teaching skills to assist people in learning English as a second language.
Sister Mary Ann transitioned back to education, her first ministry, in 1993 as an English professor on the faculty of Mercy College of Northwest Ohio. In 2000, she became the College's Coordinator of Special Projects at the College, setting up the Archives and creating an impressive Heritage display. Sister Mary Ann also served as liaison to the St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center Auxiliary.
When applying to enter Sisters of Mercy at age 17, Mary Ann expressed the desire "to fulfill my purpose for existence to the best of my ability." That desire, together with her ring motto, "Thy Will Be Done," guided her in each ministry. Reception of several honors such as Teacher of the Year, membership in PHI KAPPA PHI Honor Society, and recipient of the Mercy College's Mind, Heart, and Spirit Award give evidence of her original desire "to fulfill my purpose. . ." She also received the Toledo Award from the St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center Auxiliary for support of women and community service in her professional and personal life. According to Sister Rose Marie Golembiewski, one of the sisters residing with her, "Mary Ann , "put her whole heart into everything she did. . . and in her graciousness and spirit of welcome she was a replica of Catherine McAuley."
Sister Mary Ann Brady is survived by several generations of nieces and nephews, many friends, and her beloved Sisters of Mercy.
Contributions may be made in her memory to St. Bernardine Home in Fremont, OH. A private Welcoming Ceremony and Funeral Mass will be held at St. Bernardine Home this week.
A private Welcoming Ceremony and Funeral Mass will be held at St. Bernardine Home this week.
