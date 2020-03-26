|
(News story) FREMONT - Sister Mary Ann Brady, whose multifaceted ministry included classroom teaching, directing communications for her religious community, and creating an archive for Mercy College, died Saturday at St. Bernardine Home, Fremont. She was 90.
She suffered a stroke March 16, said Sister Kathleen Mary Moross, a close friend.
She retired in 2007 from Mercy College in Toledo, where she joined the faculty in 1993. She continued to help at Mercy into the 2010s. Sister Mary Ann, who had a doctorate, was an English professor until about 2000 and then became coordinator of special projects at Mercy.
"She was instrumental in accumulating all the materials that became the college's historical area," said Mike Whalen, retired director of institutional advancement. "She had a very good sense of the history and so was able to capture it."
The Sisters of Mercy founded the college in 1918 as a nursing school. Sister Mary Ann took oral histories, many on video, from others in her community about the its development.
"She wanted students to have a good sense of where they had been before going into the field," Mr. Whalen said. "She was always on the go, always had a new idea, something she wanted to do, getting other people engaged and helping in it."
The college had regular "lunch and learn" sessions for faculty, students, and staff. One event featured Aegela, of Aegela Centers for Middle Eastern Dance, to demonstrate belly dancing. When it was time for participation, Sister Mary Ann got up, despite recent back surgery.
"She just wanted to be in the middle of life," said Janice Bernard, now Mercy College clinical compliance coordinator, who was a student of Aegela's. "There was such a joy about her."
Sister Kathleen said: "She had a wonderful wit, and she was a talker."
Sister Mary Ann was college liaison to the Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center Auxiliary. She was among the honorees at the auxiliary's 2003 Women of Toledo Awards.
Born Jan. 14, 1930, to Katherine and Louis Brady, she went to Blessed Sacrament School and graduated from Central Catholic High in 1947.
She entered the Sisters of Mercy in Cincinnati and pronounced life vows on Aug. 16, 1953. She received a bachelor's degree in English, with a minor in history from the Athenaeum of Ohio. She had a master of education degree in chemistry from Xavier University, Cincinnati; an education specialist degree in instructional systems technology from Indiana University; and a a PhD in instructional development technology studies from Michigan State University.
She taught junior high and high school students in Cincinnati and Louisville. She became the first full-time director of communications for the Sisters of Mercy of the Union in Bethesda, Md., in 1976.
She was a a co-founder in 1980 of RSM Creative Services, formed to educate those working for the sisters' hospitals and schools about the community's values. The entity, based in Oregon, produced material in print, audio visual, and other media, including the community's distinctive "Mercy cross," produced by laser-cutting wood.
"The crosses she designed are in just about every room of Mercy," said Denise Hudgin, the college's director of communication.
Sister Mary Ann also worked in mission service at Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital.
There are no immediate survivors. Services will be private. Arrangements are by Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home.
Tributes are suggested to the St. Bernardine Home.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 26, 2020