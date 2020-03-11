Home

Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Mary Ann (DeMatteo) Cervi


1928 - 2020
Mary Ann (DeMatteo) Cervi Obituary
Mary Ann (DeMatteo) Cervi

Mary Ann (DeMatteo) Cervi, 91, of Toledo, Ohio, died peacefully on March 8, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Columbus, OH, in 1928, the oldest of three children, and wife of 54 years to her beloved Carmine Cervi, who preceded her in death in 2007.

Mary Ann was the first in her family to earn a college degree. She worked her way through college, first attending Capital University, and then The Ohio State University where she graduated in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Education. After college, Mary Ann taught business and bookkeeping at Xenia Central High School, was secretary to the Superintendent of Industrial Education for Columbus City Schools, and was certified as a special education teacher for neurologically handicapped children, a pioneering discipline at that time. However, her longest and most successful career was that of home-maker, devoted wife, and mother to her six children, their spouses, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a dear friend, and in turn, endeared herself to those who knew her.

A longtime member of St. Clement Parish, Mary Ann belonged to the St. Clement Altar Rosary Society and Hospitality Committee. She was active in several other organizations throughout her life, most recently the Alba Club and the Real Estate Investors Association, and she was Board Secretary of the Greater Toledo Apartment Association.

Mary Ann is survived by her children: Thomas (Stephenie) of Oak Park, IL, Michael (Alyce) of Lambertville, MI, Gregg (Mary) of Fairfax, VA, John (Tammera) of Lewis Center, OH, Sister Marie Christine, SND, of Toledo, OH, and Carmine C. Cervi of Chicago, IL; grandchildren: Dusty (Amy) Pauken, Dan (Jessica) Cervi, Elizabeth (Thomas) Buoni, Meredith, Nicolas, Joseph, Jonathan and Maria Cervi; great-grandchildren: Isaiah and Evangeline Pauken, and Presea Cervi. Also, she is survived by her sister Anita (DeMatteo) Lantz of Columbus, OH, sisters-in-law Antoinette Grilli of Columbus, OH, Norina Mollinaro of East Lansing, MI, Michelina Macioce of St. Clair Shores, MI, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.

Family and friends will be received at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd., Toledo, OH, on Friday, March 13 from 4-8 p.m.; rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. followed by sharing of memories. The Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14 at St. Clement Church, 3030 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH with visitation from 10-11a.m. at the church. Fr. Edward J. Littelmann will preside. Final resting place will be the Mater Dei Mausoleum at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame, Toledo, OH, at www.toledosnd.org. Condolences and memories may be shared at

www.sujkowski.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
