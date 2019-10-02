Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Mary Ann "Skip" Clark


1946 - 2019
Mary Ann "Skip" Clark Obituary
Mary Ann "Skip" Clark

Mary Ann (DeShetler) Clark, age 72, of Moline and formerly of Toledo passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Mary Ann was a 1964 graduate of Waite High School where she was the lead majorette and led the marching band on the field at every home game. She also twirled with the Marilynettes and marched in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. Mary Ann married the love of her life, Donald, in 1966, together they loved to travel to Las Vegas and other casinos and most recently to Jamaica. She worked for Lane Drug Company and Western Southern Life. Mary Ann was instrumental in the opening of Freck Funeral Chapel and owned Bud's Corner Bar in Perrysburg for a time. Most recently, Mary Ann was a coordinator for Make-A-Wish, working to grant wishes to patients. She bowled for many years at Toledo Sports Center and Expressway Lanes and enjoyed scrapbooking. Most of all, Mary Ann loved her grandchildren and attending school activities. Her house was always known to be open to the neighborhood kids.

Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 53 years, Donald; sons, Michael (JoAnne) and Donald "Bud" (Jenna); grandchildren, Savannah, Gabriel, Daniel, Donald, Nakota and Alexsandra; sister, Patricia (Jerry) Crumly; and nieces and nephews, as well as many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Betty and Bud DeShetler.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. where the funeral will be held Monday at 1p.m. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Calvin United Church of Christ .

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Oct. 2, 2019
