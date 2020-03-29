|
Mary Ann "Mania" Conrad
Mary Ann "Mania" Conrad, age 86 of Rossford, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at SKLD in Perrysburg. She was born on July 4, 1933 in Toledo to Francis and Salome (Chmiel) Folcik. She was a 1951 graduate of Rossford High School and retired from Owens Community College. She was
a long-time member of All Saints Catholic Church in Rossford. Mania enjoyed going to the beach and worshiped the sun. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister who will be forever missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, David "Bucky" (Renee Sambiagio) Buckenberger, and Sally (Buckenberger) Lohmann; grandchildren, Tori Buckenberger and her son Kaiden, Erin Buckenberger, Chelsea Lohmann, and Tim (Tara) Lohmann and their baby on the way; sisters, Theresa Halloran and Barbara (Jim) Rakovan. Also surviving are nieces and nephews.
Mania was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, John Folcik.
The family would like to offer a heartfelt thank you to John and Tonya at SKLD for the loving care and compassion shown to Mania. Due to current restrictions regarding public gatherings, visitation and the Funeral Mass will be private for the immediate family. Those wishing to view the service live may log into facebook.com/walkerfamilyfuneralhomes at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020. Interment will be private at Ft. Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg. Sujkowski – Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Rd. Rossford, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. Please consider sharing your condolences with the family via a memorial contribution to All Saints Catholic Church, a card, email or a message on our website at:
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020