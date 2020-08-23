1/1
Mary Ann (Mac) Corrigan
1958 - 2020
Mary Ann (Mac) Corrigan

Mary Ann (Mac) Corrigan,, passed away on August 9, 2020, at the age of 61. She was born to Raymond and Eleanor (Kreuz) Corrigan on November 30, 1958.

She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Michael Walsh; and her cherished son, Killian. She is also survived by her 7 siblings, Gary (Patricia), Raymond (Karla), Colleen Pivoriunus (Rich), Maureen St. John (Robert), Kevin, Kathleen Meade (Dennis), and Sharon Dubanowich (Richard).

A graduate of Central Catholic High School, she received her undergraduate education at University of Toledo.

A celebration of her life was held on August 15, 2020 at St. Barnabas. Donations to the St. Barnabas "Imagine, Innovate, Inspire" Campaign in Mary Ann's memory are truly appreciated. They can be mailed to 10134 S. Longwood Dr, Chicago, IL 60643 or by visiting https://www.givecentral.org/location/49/event/11231. Condolences may be shared at www.blakelamboaklawn.com.


Published in The Blade from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
St. Barnabas
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
7086361193
