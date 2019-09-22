Home

Mary Ann Czerniakowski


1946 - 2019
Mary Ann Czerniakowski Obituary
Mary Ann Czerniakowski

Mary Ann Czerniakowski, age 73, died on September 16, 2019, at Ebied Hospice after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on August 15, 1946, to the late Leo "Camel" and Helen (Czerniak) Czerniakowski. Her brother, Jerry, also preceded her in death. She graduated from Whitney High School in 1964 and went on to work as a secretary for Toledo Public Schools, retiring after 30 years. Her last assignment was at Libbey High School, where many of her friendships still remain. Her outgoing personality was apparent to all who met her. Her compassion and kindness will be missed.

Surviving is her sister-in-law, Pat Czerniakowski; nephew, Jeff Czerniakowski; nieces, Sherri (Morgan and Deven) Morris and Lori (Brady) Czerniakowski; special friends, Diane Hannon and Diane Pauken.

There will be no visitation. Private services at a later date.

Published in The Blade from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
