|
|
Mary Ann "Annie" Folta
Mary Ann "Annie" Folta, 83 years, of Toledo, OH passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 surrounded by her family in St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo, OH. The daughter of Sigmund and Sophie (Misiewicz) Lojewski, she was born on September 9, 1936 in Toledo, OH.
Mary Ann was the devoted and loving wife of Victor Folta whom she married on October 5, 1957. She dearly loved her family including the "kids" that she provided loving childcare in her home for over forty years. A proud parishioner of Regina Coeli Catholic Church where she lived across the street for over 50 years, Mary Ann often prayed the rosary. She loved her monthly "Club" with the girls. She loved to garden, play slots, feed the birds and squirrels in the backyard and watching the Detroit Tigers, but most of all she loved her coffee fresh and her soup very hot. A crafty person, she liked to knit, do ceramics, decorate cakes, sew and color/ paint. She enjoyed listening to the Sharon and Chet "Polka Party" on Sunday morning, and also to her favorite song "That Silver Haired Daddy of Mine" by Gene Autry. She will be dearly missed by everyone who was Blessed to know her.
Mary Ann is survived by her loving daughters, Vicki (Gary) Abrigo, Sandy (Gary) Mierzwiak and Ann (Bob) Oehlers; daughter-in-law, Laurie Folta; grandchildren, Carrie Wyatt, Heather (Tim) Emborsky, Amy (Chris) DiPofi, Ryan Mierzwiak, Ashley Folta, Michelle Folta, Allison Oehlers, Lindsay Oehlers and great-grandchildren, Anna, Brooke and Ethan Emborsky. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Victor W. Folta; son, Victor Folta; five brothers and three sisters.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave Temperance, MI. where the Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Regina Coeli Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. where she will lie in state after 9:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Toledo, OH.
bedfordfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019