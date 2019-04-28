Mary Ann Harris March 23, 1963 – April 26, 2019



Mary Ann Boff was born on March 23, 1963 in Detroit, Michigan, from the union of the late Richard Boff and Donna (Gerald) Thompson. Mary was employed for over 20 years by Meijer in the loss prevention department, which is where she met the love of her life: Gail "Rocky" Harris. Mary and Rocky spent 8 years together before they were married on May 26, 2011.



Mary was a caregiver by heart and was always concerned with taking care of those around her. She was well known for her cooking and baking, and everyone had their favorite recipe that she made. Mary enjoyed painting, tending to her garden, exercising, and going for walks with her dog, Zena. Mary and Rocky loved taking special trips to the beach, and had just returned from a wonderful and relaxing vacation in Siesta Key, Florida.



Mary loved attending church and was an avid member of St. Peters United Church of Christ, where she received her spiritual nourishment. She mentioned in letters to her family that she is in heaven and to look for deer as sign is okay.



Above anything, Mary adored her family. She was a loving wife, a wonderful mother, and the best grandmother anyone could ask for. Known to her grandchildren as "Grandma" or "Mamaw", Mary always made sure to spoil them and cherished time spent with them. Her kind heart and selfless nature are just a few things that will be deeply missed by her family. There will forever be a void in the hearts of everyone she knew.



Mary Ann Harris, age 56 of Northwood, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 26, 2019. Her passing is preceded by her baby sister: Monique Pridemore, and her father.



To cherish her memory, Mary leaves her loving husband of 8 years: Rocky Harris; her children, born from her union with James Pridemore: Jamie Lynn (David) Loose, Jenny (Justin) Clawson, and Krystle (Sal) Cusumano; her step children: Andrea Harris, Nicholas Harris and Lindsey (Dustin) Harris; her siblings: Sharon (Dana) Shirley, Richard (Cheryl) Boff, Gabrielle (Aaron) Blawn, Vanessa Boff, Gene Boff, Alissa Boff, Daniel Boff and Angel Turner; her grandchildren: Joshua, Kobie, Leland, Penni, Rikki, Chevi, Summer, Makinlee, Preston, Procopio, Nico, Kyleigh, Lola, Harper, Tristan, Dahlia and Levi, along with many extended family members and friends.



Family and friends may gather on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 2:00pm-8:00pm at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe, 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. She will lie-in-state on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 10:00am until a Celebration of Her Life at 11:00am at Monroe Missionary Baptist Church, 14260 South Dixie Highway, with Pastor Roy Southerland and Pastor Tim Iocoangeli officiating. Interment will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle.



