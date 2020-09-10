1/1
First Lady Mary Ann Horton
{ "" }
First Lady Horton, 73, passed Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Promedica Toledo Hospital. She obtained her associates degree from StautzenBerger College and was an administrator in early childhood development. Surviving are husband, Pastor Theodis Horton; 5 sons; 5 daughters and a host of other loving family.

Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Service, 5:00 and 6:00 p.m. respectively on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at the Jerusalem M. B. Church, 445 Dorr Street, Toledo, OH 43604.

cbrownfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Wake
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Jerusalem M. B. Church
Funeral services provided by
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
1 entry
September 9, 2020
Meykell R Hardy
Son
