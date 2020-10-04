Mary Ann Jenkins
Mary Ann Jenkins, 90, was born on July 14, 1930 to Ruth (Hannan) and Rudolph Aubry passed away on October 1,2020 at The Grove at Oak Leaf Village.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, James; brother, William Aubry. She is survived by her nieces & nephews, Bill (Kathy) Aubry, Dan (Helen) Aubry, Peg Tressler, Janet (Jim) Lankey, John (Stephanie) Aubry, Adrienne (Chico) Castellanos, Tim (Kim) Aubry,Pat (Amy) Aubry, Beth (Mark) Lodzinski; and her sisters-in-law, Judie Aubry and Anne O'Conner.
Mary was a 1948 graduate of Central Catholic High School. She was a kind and loving caregiver her whole life. She was a dog lover and took in a stray dog Raggsy, who gave her much happiness.
Friends are invited to visit from 4:00-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. The Mass of the Resurrection will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at St. Joseph of Sylvania Church. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider St. Joseph Sylvania Church or Promedica Hospice. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com
