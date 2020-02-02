|
Mary Ann Lepper
Mary Ann Lepper (Keill), age 80, of Perrysburg, passed away January 29, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg, Ohio. She was born May 27, 1939 to Clifford and Lois (Christen) Keill.
Mary graduated from Waite High School in 1957 and worked at the Toledo Health and Retiree Center and retired from Drs. Meyer, Rost and Sharma. Mary cared for and loved deeply, everyone that came into her life (especially those with four legs). Her admiring heart will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. She loved serving at Zoar Lutheran Church as a member of Alter guild, Nursery attendant, Interfaith Hospitality Network and Yarns of Love.
Mary is survived by her husband, Norm; beloved daughter, Lisa (Purdy) O'Brien; beloved grandsons, Matthew and Ross O'Brien; stepson, Glen (Beth) Lepper; granddaughter, Ashley (Dan) Blilie; great grandchildren, Connor and Regan Blilie and grandsons, Adam, Darren, Nathaniel and James; brother-in-law, Arnie Steedman; much loved nieces and nephews and their families and much loved stepbrothers and sisters and her cousins and their families. Mary is preceded in death by her parents; baby brother, Robert William; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Jim Zieroff; sister, Judy Steedman and stepdaughters, Kim McNally and Wendy Weyandt.
Family and friends may join us on Sunday, February 9th 2020 at Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Avenue, Perrysburg, Ohio to celebrate Mary's life with a lunch at 1:00 p.m. and a service to follow at 2:00 p.m.
Memorial donations may be given to Zoar Lutheran Church, Perrysburg, Ohio, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg, or The Cocoon Shelter, Bowling Green, Ohio
Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020