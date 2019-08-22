|
Mary Ann Louy
Mary Ann Louy, 98, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Mary Ann was born to Arthur and Catherine Louy on September, 3, 1920.
Mary Ann was a teacher at Perrysburg High School for 25 years. She graduated from DeSales College in 1942 and received her M.S. in Chemistry from the University of Toledo in 1950.
Mary Ann served as Head of the Science Department, and as President of the Perrysburg Teachers Association. She was on the Board of Directors for the Black Swamp Unit of the Ohio Educational Association. In the early 80's she and Eloise Kuhlman started the Perrysburg Retired Teachers Group.
Mary Ann also taught at North Baltimore, Lemoyne, Walbridge, Libbey, and the American Dependent School in Fukuoka, Japan. She is a lifetime member of the Ohio, National, and Wood County Retired Teachers, and the UT Alumni Association. She was a member of the American Chemical Society and its local Toledo Section, DeSales College Alumni, Salesian Club (a past president) and has been Vice President of the U.S. Section of St. Joan's International Alliance.
As a member of St. Patrick of Heatherdowns parish, she served on Parish Council from 1976 – 1979, and in the early 80's organized St. Patrick's Never-Married Adult Group.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; brother James; sister Sr. Mary Immaculata, O.P.; and niece Janet Brueshaber. She is survived by her nephews Michael (Vickie) Louy and James (Karen) Louy; great nieces and nephews Scott, Angie (Tony) Gioiella, Stephanie Louy, Joe Salzman, James Louy, Chris and Crystal Louy, Terrie (John) Gibbons and Rob (Jeannie) Diehl, John, Thomas, Matthew and Elizabeth; great great nieces and nephews Alyssa Heer, Ava Heer, Ashton Gioiella and Aiden Gioiella, Kendra, Chase and Addison; special cousins Allan and Edward Bocik.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Jennifer at Legacy at Monclova for her compassionate care.
Funeral Services will be held at St. Joan of Arc Church, 5856 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, on Friday, August 23 at 11:00 a.m. where the family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Please view and sign the online guest registry at www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 22, 2019