Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
2314 E. Main St.
Bexley, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
2314 E. Main St.
Bexley, OH
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Witzler-Shank Funeral Home
222 E. South Boundary St.
Perrysburg, OH
Graveside service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Fort Meigs Union Cemetery
Perrysburg, OH
Mary Ann Matheney Kopp Wolfe


1935 - 2019
Mary Ann Matheney Kopp Wolfe Obituary
Mary Ann Matheney Kopp Wolfe

Mary Ann Matheney Kopp Wolfe, (MAMKW), age 84, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Mt. Carmel St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville, OH. Mary Ann was born in Toledo, Ohio on January 31, 1935, the daughter of Anna Lou (Sims) & Wilfred Thurman Matheney. She was a 1953 graduate of Perrysburg High School and 1956 graduate of Flower Hospital School of Nursing in Toledo. During her nursing career she worked as an industrial nurse with Owens-Illinois and then for Dr. Fraser, Baldoni, Domini & Schneider in Perrysburg and Dr. Robert Kuhn in Columbus. She was a former member of Zoar Lutheran Church, Perrysburg and current member of Christ Lutheran Church, Bexley. Mary Ann enjoyed thrifting and playing Euchre and Bunko. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family and especially loved being "Granny" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her beloved first husband of 10 years, Orlan F. Kopp in 1966 and her beloved second husband of 40 years, Thomas A. Wolfe in 2018; in-laws, Elmer A. and Lida A. (Kazmaier) Kopp and Arthur H. and Grace C. Wolfe.

She is survived by her children, Nelson (Linda) Kopp, Matt (Linda) Wolfe, Brad (Judy) Kopp, Beth (Gregg) Suver, Bethany (Mick) Merz, Lida (Mike) Ryan, Amy Wolfe Lovins and Jon Wolfe; her grandchildren, Jennifer Wolfe (Stacey Salyers), Melissa (Mike) Crawford, Andrea (Josh) Cywinski, Christopher Kopp, Jeremy (Christie) Kopp, Noah Ryan, Kellin Ryan, Emily Suver, Ethan Suver, Thomas and Emma Wolfe and their mother Sue, Lucas and Alexa Lovins and their father Mike; her great-grandchildren, Isabella Crawford, Cora Cywinski, Jack Crawford, Sophia Kopp, Hazel Cywinski and Eloise Kopp; sister Sally S. Craden; nephews Michael (Diane) Craden and Scott Craden; sister-in-law, Norma Wolfe; niece, Judy Ryan and nephew, Mike Wolfe; and very special family friend, Bob Shank.

Friends may call 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Christ Lutheran Church, 2314 E. Main St., Bexley, OH 43209 where the family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Pastors Tim Iseringhausen and Denny Asp officiating. An additional visitation will be held 2-6 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, OH. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 13, 2020 at Fort Meigs Union Cemetery, Perrysburg. In lieu of flowers, the contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, Bexley. Visit www.witzlershank.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
