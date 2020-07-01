Mary Ann "Tootsie" Maynhart
1938 - 2020
Mary Ann "Tootsie" Maynhart, 81, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on June 24, 2020 at Mercy St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 16, 1938 to Nicholas and Anna Maynhart. Over the years, she worked for Hunts Factory and as a Dietician for St. Charles Hospital. Tootsie enjoyed Bingo, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Elvis Presley. She loved her grand-niece, Violet and her Kittie, Sassy.

Tootsie is survived by her siblings, Eleanor McMahon, Frank Maynhart, John Maynhart, Helen Doley and Anna (Bruce) LaPorte; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Margie.

Visitation was held at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon, OH on Tuesday, June 30 from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held at Epiphany of the Lord – St. Stephens Catholic Parish, Consaul Street on Wednesday, July 1 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Published in The Blade from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
